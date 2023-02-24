Mrs June Bell, former mobile greengrocer and school meals assistant, passes away at age of 87

The death has taken place of Mrs June Bell, who was well known in the Lurgan area in her younger years as a mobile greengrocer and a school meals assistant.

Mrs Bell (nee Parks), died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of January 26, 2023.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Carter Bell in April 2013 and is survived by daughters Sandra (Armagh), Daphne (USA) and Gillian (Larne), grandchildren Jonathan and Rebecca, son-in- law Paul. Sadly she was pre-deceased by her other son- in-law, Stephen McLoughlin, in August 2001.

June was the one of seven siblings of Albert and Sarah Parks, Point Farm, Ardmore and is survived by her brother Brownlow and sisters Lila, Gertrude and Sadie with her brother Bertie passing away in May 2005 and more recently her sister Vera in December 2022.

Mrs June Bell

June was born on June 1, 1935 and attended Ardmore Primary School and then Lurgan Technical College before starting working life as a typist with Lurgan Council in the Town Hall in Lurgan. As the youngest employee, she had the privilege of being chosen to meet the then Queen Elizabeth and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret when they visited Lurgan in 1951. June continued to work for Lurgan Council at home when family arrived, and with the typewriter keys clicking away, the children played around her feet.

Gardening was June’s delight and with her produce she changed careers and began a mobile greengrocery business, as well as making jam from the fruit grown in the garden which she supplied to Mr J Dummigan’s shop in Union Street.

As the family got older, June began working in school meals, firstly as a substitute catering assistant in different schools where she was required, before finishing working life serving meals in Lurgan Technical College.

Following retirement, June continued working in the large family garden as well as going on weekend breaks and holidays in the motorhome with her husband Carter at the wheel, as they toured Great Britain and Ireland and on two occasions to France. In recent years, her breaks to the seaside became day trips with family, who ensured she made it to all the main coastal resorts each year, with exception of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care their mum received in Orchard Lodge Care Home, Armagh over the 10 years she lived there. June flourished in this environment and took part in all the activities provided, with the outdoor garden a highlight for her, as she tended to her plants and flowers.

The family also wish to place on record the excellent care provided by the Haematology and Neurology Departments of Craigavon Area Hospital, as well as many of the general medical wards where their mum was looked after when needed.

