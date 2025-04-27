Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three dedicated colleagues in Marks & Spencer in Ballymena are celebrating an extraordinary milestone.

Locals Tracey Adams, Claire Church, and Julie Elliot all joined M&S on the same day three decades ago at the store in Fairhill Shopping Centre.

M&S said that since then, they “have each played an integral role in the Ballymena team, delivering exceptional customer service and passion to their work”.

Over the years, they have gained experience across various departments and are now happily working together in the Food Hall.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland said: "At M&S, we are incredibly proud of our colleagues and the dedication they bring to their roles.

"Reaching 30 years of service is a remarkable milestone, and to have three colleagues celebrating together makes it even more special. Their commitment, hard work and enthusiasm have made a lasting impact on our team and customers, and we are delighted to recognise their loyalty."

Tracey Adams said: "I still remember my first day at M&S like it was yesterday – back when we had the old store, a staff shop to buy surplus food, and a canteen serving hot meals.

"I’ve absolutely loved working alongside everyone and have so many great memories from staff outings over the years – there’s been plenty of laughs. I feel so lucky to still be here, working in such a busy and exciting store."

Claire Church added: " My 30 years at M&S has been filled with great memories. One of my funniest was when my wonderful colleagues tricked me into being on UTV – Frank Mitchell wished me a happy 40th birthday on TV, much to my horror! It’s amazing to reach this milestone, though part of me can’t believe I’m 30 years older!”

Julie Elliot reflected: "It’s hard to believe that my first day at M&S with Claire and Tracey was 30 years ago. I still remember getting my first uniform – I wasn’t overly pleased with it at the time; it wasn’t exactly the most stylish. But it can’t have been too bad, because here I am, 30 years later!

"I still love working and staying busy every day. I’ve built so many friendships over the years, and my colleagues are truly great.”

To mark the occasion, the trio enjoyed a celebratory cake and were recognised for their service.