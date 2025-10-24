M&S launches Christmas recruitment drive in Northern Ireland with more than 400 jobs on offer
The retailer said its new hires will ‘help to deliver the magic of an M&S Christmas’, with roles available across food, fashion, home and beauty, warehouse operations and hospitality.
Christmas is the busiest time of year at M&S with the retailer welcoming millions of customers through its doors.
A range of shift patterns mean seasonal jobs are perfect for those looking for flexibility or young people starting out in their career.
All roles are listed via the M&S Careers website, where candidate can apply directly.
Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: “Our colleagues are what make M&S so special – especially at Christmas.
"Every year, teams across Northern Ireland go above and beyond, from helping customers find the perfect outfit to ensuring Christmas dinners are ready to enjoy.
"This year, we’re investing even more in service – recruiting additional Customer Assistants and giving colleagues more time to deliver exceptional experiences. For anyone who enjoys connecting with people, there’s no better time to join the M&S team.”
Recent research from M&S revealed that one in four young people choose to begin their careers in retail – more than double the total in any other industry.
Among those who started their M&S journey during the festive season is Ewan Wilson, who joined the Newtownbreda store as a seasonal colleague last year. His dedication quickly earned him a permanent role, and he has since progressed on to management development programme.