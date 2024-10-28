M&S launches festive recruitment drive with 410 jobs available in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marks & Spencer has announced 410 seasonal job opportunities across its 22 stores in Northern Ireland as part of its wider festive recruitment drive.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer is looking to fill over 11,000 Customer Assistant roles nationwide to support the busy Christmas period, with 410 positions available throughout Northern Ireland in both Foods and Clothing & Home departments.

This year, M&S is offering over 1,000 more vacancies than last year, highlighting the brand's commitment to investing in additional colleague hours to deliver top-tier customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A customer assistant at M&S plays a key role in providing a seamless shopping experience, from serving customers and keeping shelves stocked, to helping with recommendations. Seasonal colleagues will also support M&S' popular Christmas Food to Order service, ensuring festive essentials are ready on time for customers across Northern Ireland.

M&S has launched a festive recruitment drive with 410 jobs available in Northern Ireland. Picture: Oliver Dixon

One such success story is Stephanie McCann, who was originally employed as a seasonal recruit at the M&S Craigavon store last October. She quickly stood out due to her dedication and exceptional customer service skills. Her hard work earned her a permanent position, and she is now progressing through the Stepping into Team Support Manager programme, displaying all the attributes of a future team manager.

Stephanie said: "I've always been passionate about delivering the best experience for our customers, and M&S has given me the opportunity to grow and develop in ways I never imagined. The support I've received has been incredible, and I'm excited to take on new challenges as I continue my journey towards a management role."

The recruitment window is now open – go to M&S Careers for more details – with new colleagues starting from mid-November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S offers flexible roles with a variety of working patterns, making it an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to gain experience or supplement their income over the holidays. Interested candidates can apply via the M&S careers page and may be invited for a one-to-one interview or group assessment.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: "Our colleagues are at the heart of M&S, especially during the festive season. This year, we're bringing even more people on board to ensure we're fully equipped to offer exceptional service to our customers.

"For anyone who wants to be part of something special this Christmas, we encourage you to apply for one of our flexible roles. We're calling for 410 enthusiastic, customer-focused individuals to join us in making it a memorable Christmas for M&S shoppers across Northern Ireland."