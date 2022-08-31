Muckamore WI ladies kept busy in 70th anniversary year

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highlight at the start of the year was when Baroness Catharine (Kate) Hoey took to the platform to speak to the ladies at their January meeting and give an insight into her life.

February took the ladies down the road with Martina McCann of The Hat House, Glenavy. Martina has a hat hiring and accessories business and her model for the

evening was Hazel Campbell from Crumlin WI.

Muckamore WI committee pictured at its 70th Anniversary dinner in Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick. Back row, from left: Joan Gray, Irene McCullough, Mary Taylor, Lynda Brown, Laureen Fisher, Joan Hamilton and Jean McCollam, PR officer.. Front row, from left: Lesley Allen, treasurer; Elizabeth Gray, president; and Sharon Carson, secretary. Picture: Julie Hazelton

In March Lynda Brown, one of Muckamore WI ladies had the members taking part in Craftwork. The title “Look I made it myself” was a very enjoyable evening making a

beanie hat for a cream egg.

In April the ladies of Muckamore WI celebrated their 70th Anniversary with a walk down memory lane at the Dunadry Hotel where members looked at photographs and heard stories about Muckamore WI over this past 70 years and enjoyed a celebratory dinner.

Another highlight was a walk around Antrim Castle Gardens in support of ACWW (Associated Countrywomen of the world) where they met Irish garden designer, television

Muckamore Wi member Margaret Dean proposes a Vote of Thanks to Sharon Dickson and Geoff Hatt-'Living through the Blitz'

personality and author Diarmuid Gavin.

In May “Living through the Blitz” was acted out by storyteller Sharon Dickson who told humorous stories and keeping to the theme then Geoff Hatt - a song writer -played his ukuleles and guitar and sang songs from the era.

The ladies attended the Knockagh area Spring meeting and some members won silverware in the Baking, Craftwork and Floral Art Competitions and in June the ladies of were over the moon when they took a trip to Killymoon Castle which sits in picturesque surroundings overlooking the Ballinderry

River on the outskirts of Cookstown. Members thoroughly appreciated a tour of Killymoon Castle and a step back in time visiting the many rooms after climbing the magnificent cantilever style staircase to admire the hallway with all its arches and coves.

Martina McCann owner of The Hat House Glenavy who was a guest speaker

Summer recess took some of the ladies to Randox Antrim Show to compete in the many Craftworks, Baking and Floral Art and WI Competitions where members were

very successful.

The month of September will bring the ladies of Muckamore together again when they meet on the first Thursday in September when the speaker for the evening will be giving a presentation on local produce. The Competition on the evening will be a “Royal Souvenir”.

President Elizabeth Gray has a chat with Diarmuid