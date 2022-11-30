A Carrickfergus man’s dream of pursuing a career in music has received a major boost following receipt of an international award.

Domhnall Morris, from Belfast Metropolitan College in Belfast, was awarded the BTEC Award for Music Learner of the Year 2022.

Domhnall’s remarkable achievements stood out among an international field of candidates and wowed the judges, who were impressed by his wide array of musical talents. He is a multi-instrumentalist self-taught on drums, guitar, bass and vocals, but also has inspirational levels of determination and drive.

The former carer returned to education aged 23 to follow his passion for music and try to turn it into a career.

Domhnall Morris with his BTEC Music Learner of the Year award.

Domhnall said: “I’m very honoured to have won the award. I took a big risk going back to education to pursue a passion for music as a mature student. Winning this award gives me more confidence that I've made the right decision.

"I’d like to thank all the tutors at Belfast Met for being so helpful and how they look after their students, especially Claire Hueston.”

Before embarking on his career, Domhnall will study for a Higher National Diploma at Belfast Met and eventually a Master’s degree in Music.

Twenty award winners received prizes in categories including Health and Social Care, Engineering, Music and Creative Media, each selected from thousands – and often tens of thousands – of eligible students.

Hundreds of thousands of learners across the globe have completed BTEC courses over the past year.

Freya Thomas Monk, senior vice president for vocational qualifications and training at Pearson, which has overseen BTEC qualifications for over 30 years, said: “After two long years spent giving or receiving lessons behind a computer screen, through face masks, or socially distanced, 2022 has been a whirlwind for everyone involved in education.

"Considering this, it makes the inspiring achievements documented in Domnhall’s submission all the more impressive.

