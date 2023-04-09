A new three-part series for BBC Northern Ireland is to probe the circumstances of Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey’s murder in 2011, its aftermath and the ongoing investigation into what happened.

Murder In Paradise, which starts on Monday, April 10, sees journalists Darragh MacIntyre and Allison Morris travel to Mauritius to provide fresh insight into this tragic and unsolved murder.

The daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, Michaela’s death took place shortly after her wedding and whilst she was on honeymoon with her new husband, John. She was found strangled in a bathtub in her hotel room.

Two former workers at the luxury resort where she had been staying were acquitted after a high-profile trial in the summer of 2012. To date, no one has been convicted of Michaela’s murder.

GAA manager Mickey Harte with his daughter Michaela on her wedding day ahead of her marriage to John McAreavey. Picture: Pacemaker

With questions having been raised by defence lawyers about alleged failings in police investigations, Darragh and Allison talk with a detective inspector who investigated the murder as well as the defendants, lawyers and a former prime minister of Mauritius.

The series includes emotional interviews with John McAreavey and Michaela’s brother Mark. It reflects their memories of Michaela, her qualities and achievements and the devastating impact of her murder.

With access to original case files, Darragh and Allison attempt to piece together what’s known about this case and assess whether the authorities are any closer to delivering justice for Michaela and her family.

Journalists Darragh MacIntyre and Allison Morris in Mauritius.