Murder victim Cornelius O’Neill will be remembered for his ‘gentleness and kindness’

Mourners attending the Requiem Mass for murder victim Cornelius O'Neill heard he would be remembered for his gentleness and kindness.

Mr O'Neill (56) died after being stabbed at a property in the Tamlaght O'Crilly area of South Derry on Tuesday of last week.

A 33-year-old Cookstown man has been charged with his murder.

Addressing mourners at the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Lavey, Rev Fr Eamon Graham said the people of the local community had been “very shocked” and “very saddened” by the events of last week.

Stabbing victim Cornelius O'Neill will be remembered for his kindness and gentleness. Credit: O'Neill family

He said they should leave the circumstances of what happened to the police and courts, and it was not for them to speculate this morning.

Fr Graham said they were here to pray for Mr O’Neill and his loved ones and “leave him in the hands of the Lord”.

He described Mr O'Neill as someone who never lost the innocence of his childhood and had kept that innocence as he got older.

He said many people lose that simplicity as they went through life, but he stressed it was something that they should learn.

Referring to the toy tractor at altar, Fr Graham said Cornelius had a "great love for tractors" and was held in high regard by his work colleagues at McCanns.

The priest thanked the police and ambulance services and all who helped the family in recent days.