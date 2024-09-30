Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music and Mind is seeking volunteers to take part in a 24-hour charity fitness challenge in Whitehead this autumn.

It will take place at the Community Centre on Kings Road from 6pm on Friday, October 25 to 6pm on Saturday, October 26.

Organiser, Noel McKee said: “We will have a static bike, a rowing machine and a treadmill in the main foyer and the goal is to have all three pieces of equipment filled for the 24-hour period.

Music and Mind has organised a 24-hour fitness challenge in Whitehead to raise funds for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke. Photo: profivideos from Pixabay

"This means we need 72 willing volunteers to fill the hourly slots. It’s a big ask but I think it’s do-able. The slots between 10pm and 6am will be the most difficult to fill so if anyone particularly likes to train at that time, please put your name down.

"At Music and Mind, we believe that exercise is one of the best forms of medication freely available. It boosts feel good hormones, keeps us fit and can help us fight against social isolation. We aim to have local talent singing during the event and music playing to encourage everyone. At the last slot leading to 6pm on Saturday, we all hope to come together to celebrate and to meet everyone who took part.”

Music and Mind are asking every business, organisation, and local group in the town, no matter how small, to nominate at least one person/employee/member to take part. “This way we get everyone involved; all we ask is that each participant raises £10,” Noel added. “This means if we get every slot filled, we raise at least £720, which puts us well on course to reach our £1,000 target. The event is open to any individual, family or group of friends who want to get involved and to everyone who fancies an hour’s exercise. If you feel you can manage it, you can even book a double slot.”

Slots can be booked by visiting https://www.picktime.com/24hrfitnesschallenge and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

“If you or your group or business would like to be involved then contact me on 07926 361201 or [email protected],” Noel said.