Whitehead Music and Mind Festival to showcase local talent and community spirit
The three-day programme (August 23-25) has something for everyone, from live music, yoga, barbecues, a family picnic, storytelling, poetry recitals and even a community dip in Belfast Lough.
The full programme is as follows:
Friday, August 23
Whitehead Library, 2:00pm
Legends of Whitehead part one – True life tales of some remarkable local people told by the inimitable Steve Diamond. The greatest life saver; the visionary campaigner; the vegan wrestler – prepare to be amazed!
Glasgow Rangers Supporters’ Club, 4:00-7:00pm
James Calwell & Davy Adams – covers and original songs to suit all tastes
Whitehead Presbyterian Church, 6:00-7:00pm
Dr Mark McKinty – organ recital of reflective and calming music
Kings Road Coffee Shop, 7:00pm
Lisa Dawson – local singer and pianist blends folk with classical and contemporary styles for a sound reminiscent of Cara Dillon or Enya. Special menu available
Lighthouse Bistro, 7:00-8:00pm
Daryl McCabe – acoustic set
Whitehead Golf Club, 7:30pm
Sunset Yoga followed by a walk to the lighthouse as darkness falls. Led by Lisa from The Yoga Loft, Carrickfergus. Bring a mat and a torch. Wet weather alternative, St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall
Whitecliff Inn – live music (late licence), 9:00pm to late
Little Feet - Two piece acoustic band playing all your favourite songs with a twist!
Marine Bar (late licence), 8:00pm to late
DJ night with Chris Frieze, DJ Nick and Larry Vegas
Saturday, August 24
Beach Road Gardens, 8:00-9:00am
Sunrise Yoga with Siri (bring a mat if you can) Wet weather alternative in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall
McMasters Butchers, 11:00am-3:00pm
Barbecue in aid of Whitehead Storehouse. Live music from Cecil Knox (11am)
Whitehead Library, 11:00am-12pm
Rhythm and Rhyme – music and stories for children aged 1-5
2:00pm – Legends of Whitehead part two: True life tales of some remarkable local people. The singing cave dweller, the heroic passenger and the unstoppable pilot!
Kings Road Coffee Shop, 11:00am–1:00pm
Music Yard (Larne) Takeover: Showcasing new and upcoming talent from the music academy in Larne
Whitehead Railway Museum, 11:00am-3:00pm
Steam train rides hauled by the infamous ‘Guinness’ steam engine with entry to the Whitehead Railway Museum. Tickets £10 per adult and £7 per child
St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall, 11:30-12:30pm
Yoga with a musical thread with Lisa from The Yoga Loft, Carrickfergus (bring mat, blanket and pillow if you can)
1:00-2:00pm – Family Yoga with Siri: this is a fun-filled class for the whole family to explore yoga and mindfulness in a fun and playful way
Jubilee Wood, 12:00pm
Run in the Woods - 5k run with Whitehead Runners (or as far as you like)
Bank House and Gardens, 12pm-1:00pm
Jazz duo Ian Hannah and Michael Barkley bring an afternoon of authentic jazz enjoyment
1:00-2:00pm – Carlos and Edam acoustic: The best guitar players you’ll hear; come listen to these Mexican virtuosos
2:00-4:00pm – Posey Prosey Poetry Reading Event: Festival favourite poetry recitals from the great and the good hosted by Matthew Rice
Whitehead Community Centre, 12pm-1:00pm
Carlos and Edam acoustic (see Bank House at 1pm)
1:00-2:00pm – Jazz duo Ian Hannah and Michael Barkley (see Bank House at 12pm)
Methodist Church Hall/Gardens, 12:30pm-2:30pm
Family picnic with face painting, bouncy castles, free tea, coffee and juice. Live music and Jo Jingles from 1:15-2pm
4:00pm – Castle Voices Choir: Carrick’s own community choir perform a set of old favourites. Tea and coffee provided
Whitehead Nursing Home, 3:00pm
Whitehead Ladies’ Choir - intimate concert for residents and their families from our local award-winning ladies’ choir
Lighthouse Bistro, 4:00-5:00pm
Stuart Patterson – acoustic set
Whitecliff Inn – Live music (late licence)
3:00pm – Amy McCabe
4:00pm – Ben Tosh
5:00pm – Carlos and Edam acoustic
10:00pm – Cheesy disco night with Brian Hastings
Marine Bar – Live music (late licence)
3:00pm – Alice La
4:00pm – Eva Kearney
5:00pm – Daryl McCabe
8:00pm – Lonesome Pete
9:30 pm – Chris Taplin Blues Band
Sunday, August 25
Kings Road Coffee Shop, 12pm-2:00pm
Music Yard (Larne) Takeover: showcasing new and upcoming talent from the music academy in Larne
Blackhead Car Park (*Methodist Hall if the weather is wet)
1:00pm – Flame N’ Ukes – live music*
2:00pm – Ballyduff Silver Band – live music*
3:00pm – Community dip: meet at the slipway for a chance to dip your toes in the waters of Belfast Lough and see how refreshing it can be. Wet suit or swimsuit – it’s up to you. All shapes, sizes and ages are welcome
Glasgow Rangers Supporters’ Club, 2:00-4:00pm
The Rogues – Live music from celebrated folk and covers band
Whitecliff Inn – Live music (late licence)
2:00pm – Flame N’ Ukes
4:30pm – Stuart Patterson
6:00pm – Jarlaith Mervyn: a 13 year old singer who has already starred on The Voice Kids, supported Boyzlife at CHS and released his first single
7:30pm – Minor Issues
9:30pm – Zolene and the ALS Band
Marine Bar – Live music and barbecue
3:00pm – Open mic with Big Norm: share your talent with the most receptive of audiences.
4.00-5.00pm – Barbecue (supported by Jess’s Plaice).
Check out the the event’s Facebook page for more information on the Music and Mind Festival, which was first held in 2019.
This year’s festival is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, The Laundry Room, Ryobi, the Here2Help app, and East Antrim Counselling.
