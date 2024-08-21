Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s first music, arts, health, and wellbeing festival is set to return to Whitehead this weekend.

The three-day programme (August 23-25) has something for everyone, from live music, yoga, barbecues, a family picnic, storytelling, poetry recitals and even a community dip in Belfast Lough.

The full programme is as follows:

Friday, August 23

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s first music, arts, health, and wellbeing festival is set to return to Whitehead this weekend. Photo: Helena McManus

Whitehead Library, 2:00pm

Legends of Whitehead part one – True life tales of some remarkable local people told by the inimitable Steve Diamond. The greatest life saver; the visionary campaigner; the vegan wrestler – prepare to be amazed!

Glasgow Rangers Supporters’ Club, 4:00-7:00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Calwell & Davy Adams – covers and original songs to suit all tastes

Whitehead Presbyterian Church, 6:00-7:00pm

Dr Mark McKinty – organ recital of reflective and calming music

Kings Road Coffee Shop, 7:00pm

Lisa Dawson – local singer and pianist blends folk with classical and contemporary styles for a sound reminiscent of Cara Dillon or Enya. Special menu available

Lighthouse Bistro, 7:00-8:00pm

Daryl McCabe – acoustic set

Whitehead Golf Club, 7:30pm

Sunset Yoga followed by a walk to the lighthouse as darkness falls. Led by Lisa from The Yoga Loft, Carrickfergus. Bring a mat and a torch. Wet weather alternative, St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall

Whitecliff Inn – live music (late licence), 9:00pm to late

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Feet - Two piece acoustic band playing all your favourite songs with a twist!

Marine Bar (late licence), 8:00pm to late

DJ night with Chris Frieze, DJ Nick and Larry Vegas

Saturday, August 24

Beach Road Gardens, 8:00-9:00am

Sunrise Yoga with Siri (bring a mat if you can) Wet weather alternative in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall

McMasters Butchers, 11:00am-3:00pm

Barbecue in aid of Whitehead Storehouse. Live music from Cecil Knox (11am)

Whitehead Library, 11:00am-12pm

Rhythm and Rhyme – music and stories for children aged 1-5

2:00pm – Legends of Whitehead part two: True life tales of some remarkable local people. The singing cave dweller, the heroic passenger and the unstoppable pilot!

Kings Road Coffee Shop, 11:00am–1:00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music Yard (Larne) Takeover: Showcasing new and upcoming talent from the music academy in Larne

Whitehead Railway Museum, 11:00am-3:00pm

Steam train rides hauled by the infamous ‘Guinness’ steam engine with entry to the Whitehead Railway Museum. Tickets £10 per adult and £7 per child

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall, 11:30-12:30pm

Yoga with a musical thread with Lisa from The Yoga Loft, Carrickfergus (bring mat, blanket and pillow if you can)

1:00-2:00pm – Family Yoga with Siri: this is a fun-filled class for the whole family to explore yoga and mindfulness in a fun and playful way

Jubilee Wood, 12:00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run in the Woods - 5k run with Whitehead Runners (or as far as you like)

Bank House and Gardens, 12pm-1:00pm

Jazz duo Ian Hannah and Michael Barkley bring an afternoon of authentic jazz enjoyment

1:00-2:00pm – Carlos and Edam acoustic: The best guitar players you’ll hear; come listen to these Mexican virtuosos

2:00-4:00pm – Posey Prosey Poetry Reading Event: Festival favourite poetry recitals from the great and the good hosted by Matthew Rice

Whitehead Community Centre, 12pm-1:00pm

Carlos and Edam acoustic (see Bank House at 1pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1:00-2:00pm – Jazz duo Ian Hannah and Michael Barkley (see Bank House at 12pm)

Methodist Church Hall/Gardens, 12:30pm-2:30pm

Family picnic with face painting, bouncy castles, free tea, coffee and juice. Live music and Jo Jingles from 1:15-2pm

4:00pm – Castle Voices Choir: Carrick’s own community choir perform a set of old favourites. Tea and coffee provided

Whitehead Nursing Home, 3:00pm

Whitehead Ladies’ Choir - intimate concert for residents and their families from our local award-winning ladies’ choir

Lighthouse Bistro, 4:00-5:00pm

Stuart Patterson – acoustic set

Whitecliff Inn – Live music (late licence)

3:00pm – Amy McCabe

4:00pm – Ben Tosh

5:00pm – Carlos and Edam acoustic

10:00pm – Cheesy disco night with Brian Hastings

Marine Bar – Live music (late licence)

3:00pm – Alice La

4:00pm – Eva Kearney

5:00pm – Daryl McCabe

8:00pm – Lonesome Pete

9:30 pm – Chris Taplin Blues Band

Sunday, August 25

Kings Road Coffee Shop, 12pm-2:00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music Yard (Larne) Takeover: showcasing new and upcoming talent from the music academy in Larne

Blackhead Car Park (*Methodist Hall if the weather is wet)

1:00pm – Flame N’ Ukes – live music*

2:00pm – Ballyduff Silver Band – live music*

3:00pm – Community dip: meet at the slipway for a chance to dip your toes in the waters of Belfast Lough and see how refreshing it can be. Wet suit or swimsuit – it’s up to you. All shapes, sizes and ages are welcome

Glasgow Rangers Supporters’ Club, 2:00-4:00pm

The Rogues – Live music from celebrated folk and covers band

Whitecliff Inn – Live music (late licence)

2:00pm – Flame N’ Ukes

4:30pm – Stuart Patterson

6:00pm – Jarlaith Mervyn: a 13 year old singer who has already starred on The Voice Kids, supported Boyzlife at CHS and released his first single

7:30pm – Minor Issues

9:30pm – Zolene and the ALS Band

Marine Bar – Live music and barbecue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3:00pm – Open mic with Big Norm: share your talent with the most receptive of audiences.

4.00-5.00pm – Barbecue (supported by Jess’s Plaice).

Check out the the event’s Facebook page for more information on the Music and Mind Festival, which was first held in 2019.

This year’s festival is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, The Laundry Room, Ryobi, the Here2Help app, and East Antrim Counselling.