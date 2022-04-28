Mussenden to Malin challenge

Celia Kerr and Amelie Holden of 1st Castlerock Scout group are tackling the challenge to raise funds for two causes close to their hearts - UNICEF and the World Scout Jamboree.

The girls are honoured to have been selected as two of only four scouts representing County Londonderry at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree which will be held in South Korea in August 2023.

A total of 36 scouts will travel from Northern Ireland to this once-in-a-lifetime event and have been tasked with raising the funds to get there themselves.

From left - Celia Kerr, John Turley of Turley Legal and Amelie Holden

Celia and Amelie, who are pupils at Limavady Grammar School and Dominican College respectively, said: “To ensure inclusivity worldwide, the World Scout Association has a system where Scouts in higher-income countries such as the UK aim to raise funds for themselves and supplement Scouts in lower-income countries, so please help us on this exciting and worthwhile journey whilst also contributing to the vital work UNICEF are doing right now.”

The 13-year-olds’ challenge will consist of swimming (Celia) and rowing (Amelie) a massive 50km each - the distance between Mussenden and Malin in neighbouring Donegal.

The girls will endeavour to do most of the challenge on open water. Celia will swim at Castlerock beach and Limavady Pool and Amelie will row on the River Bann and top up her distance on a rowing machine.

Amelie and Celia will be some of the youngest participants attending.

“We’re looking forward to being able to make friends and work with other young people from different countries with different languages and cultures,” said Celia.

Amelie said, “We are also really excited to put on some activities of our own, so that we can share information and the beautiful sights of our local area and own customs and cultures too.”

Local law firm Turley Legal Ltd have sponsored Celia and Amelie with a generous donation of £500 each.

“John Turley’s donation of £1,000 has been a huge help towards our journey and has been such a fantastic start to our campaign,” said Amelie.

“This has been such a boost to our fundraising, and we look forward to continuing our fundraising activities in the lead up to the Jamboree with the hope of helping some charities too,” said Celia.