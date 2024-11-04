Nando’s creates 40 jobs with opening of new restaurant in Belfast's Forestside Shopping Centre

Nando’s is excited to announce the opening of its newest restaurant in Belfast located at Forestside shopping centre.

The stunning new restaurant seats 120 in total and offers flavour fans the ability to both order takeaway and Click and Collect to enjoy their Nando’s elsewhere.

To deliver the unique Nando’s experience and its irresistible PERi-PERi to its new customers in Belfast, Nando’s has created 40 jobs for people in the area. The restaurant has also partnered with longstanding community group L'Arche, a charity that helps a network of people in the community with and without disabilities. L’Arche also re-purpose old Nando's furniture and include it within their services and gardens!

Restaurant manager, Colm Regan said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand-new Belfast restaurant! This is a really exciting opening for us, and we can’t wait to be serving up Nando’s iconic PERi-PERi and vibes at a new spot in Belfast.”

Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based designers across all aspects of its restaurants. At Nando’s Forestside site, this includes geometric fabrics, hand-woven pendant lights and cork detailing.

Serving all your favourite Nando’s dishes including the recently launched Nando’s x Fanta spice, Cheesy Garlic Pitta, and the Cheesy Chickle burger. The Forestside restaurant also has a RUBRO machine so you can now enjoy bottomless iced tea, and of course there’s plenty of PERi-PERi to keep things extra saucy too.

To mark the new opening in Belfast, the restaurant is giving away a FREE portion of x5 chicken wings to the first 100 customers on Wednesday.

Nando’s Belfast Forestside can be found out at Unit 37, Lesley Forestside shopping centre, BT8 6FX and will be open from November 6 at 11:30am – 10pm seven days a week.