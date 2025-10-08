Naomi Orr Dance School celebrates award success

There were celebrations recently at the Naomi Orr School of Dance in Lisburn as Naomi brought home two awards from the prestigious Golden Dance Awards NI.

Held at the Culloden Hotel, the awards attracted more than 1,000 nominations across a number of categories, honouring the best dance talent in Northern Ireland.

The Naomi Orr School of Dance, which has been based in Lisburn since it opened 12 years ago, proved just how special the school is, scooping top award for the second year in a row.

This year, Naomi brought home awards for 'Choreographer of Year' and 'Top Performing Lyrical School’.

Naomi Orr and Mandy Orr celebrate the success of the Naomi Orr School of Dance. Pic credit: Naomi Orr

Naomi is completely over the moon to receive these awards and strives to keep coming back every year to achieve more.

This success is hot on the heels of winning fist place in their Acro team routine second in the over 18 year Acro duet/trio, as well as two fourth places in acro solos at the elite Global Open World Championships dance in Birmingham in July.

Naomi Orr School of dance (NOSOD) also won multiple world titles at the World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships in August, which has just made this year's success even more sweet.

The Lisburn school has just celebrated 12 years last month in business, with Naomi singlehanded teaching and choreographing all of the routines herself, with a little help from her mum Mandy.

The Naomi Orr School of Dance caters to dancers from one year old to adult of all abilities.

With classes in lyrical, ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, acro, modern, technique, stretch, parent and toddlers, there is something for everyone.