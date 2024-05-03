Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a social media message posted just before 7pm on Friday, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Nathan Power.

Police said Nathan was last seen in the Lurgan area earlier in the evening however he can't currently be located.

