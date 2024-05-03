Nathan Power: PSNI issue urgent appeal to find man last seen in Lurgan
Police have launched a public appeal to help locate a man last seen in the Lurgan area.
In a social media message posted just before 7pm on Friday, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Nathan Power.
Police said Nathan was last seen in the Lurgan area earlier in the evening however he can't currently be located.
"If anyone sights this male can they please contact police immediately and quote reference number 1362 of 03.05.24,” a police spokesperson said.
