The news is part of an announcement of almost £5 million of funding to 110 organisations who are supporting people in Northern Ireland to make social connections, learn new skills and to access services to improve their lives.

One of the 14 organisations receiving funding is Migrant Support Service in Portadown. The group has been awarded a £10,000 grant to buy equipment for their playgroup sessions which bring children and adults together to promote learning and development.

The project will provide opportunities for parents to take language lessons, build community relationships and receive support.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas. Picture: unsplash

Derrytrasna Senior Citizens Group will be using a £5,900 grant to buy new IT equipment and organise a series of day trips for members and volunteers to celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary.

Carrigart Residents Association in Craigavon has been awarded a £3,408 grant to install a defibrillator which will be accessible to the local community in a medical emergency. The project will also run first aid training and creative workshops to strengthen community relationships.

Other groups in the to receive grants are:

Banbridge Masonic Institution Hall Committee which will use an £18,900 grant to make improvements to their toilet facilities, including installing a disabled toilet. The project will make the hall more accessible and comfortable for community groups.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to organisations in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas. Picture: National Lottery

Banbridge Twinning Association is using a £1,640 grant to celebrate its 30th anniversary of twinning with Ruelle-sur-Touvre, France. The project will link the two communities through a joint photography exhibition and cultural activities.

Carrickblacker LOL 41, Portadown is using a £9,354 grant to carry out improvements to Levaghery Orange Hall, including repairing the porch roof and replacing windows.

Craigavon Samaritans is using an £8,500 grant to run wellbeing workshops and outings to recognise and celebrate the work of their volunteers.

Crosskeys Victoria Flute Band, Keady, is using a £9,100 grant to improve kitchen facilities, organise workshops and run seasonal events to help reduce isolation and bring the community together.

Mid Ulster Amateur Radio Club, Tandragee, is using a £5,000 grant to buy new radio equipment which is more accessible for people with disabilities. The project will also give public radio demonstrations to attract new members.

Milford Community Development Association Ltd, based outside Armagh City, is using a £2,075 grant to buy a polytunnel and install raised beds, to grow flowers and vegetables. The project will support community gardening activities and provide regular activity for its users, promoting social, physical and mental wellbeing.

Portadown Cares Limited is using a £4,000 grant to upgrade their disabled toilet facilities to make them more accessible for groups using their hall.

Rainbow Pre-School, Dromore, is using an £8,000 grant to organise a series of events celebrate their 40th anniversary. The celebrations will bring together the community of current and past pupils and parents.

Redmond O’Hanlon GAC Poyntzpass is using a £7,200 grant to run personal development and social activities for local young people. The project will bring young people together from the club and the local church to build positive relationships and inspire each other.