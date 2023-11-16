The historic Ballycraigy Protestant Hall is undergoing significant repairs and improvements thanks to a funding boost from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Ballycraigy Loyal Orange Lodge 537 successfully secured a substantial grant of £10,000 earlier this year to carry out their restoration plans.

Commenting on the funding allocation, a spokesman for Ballycraigy LOL 537 said: "Our historic building has stood at the centre of rural community life in Ballycraigy since 1889.

"Over recent years, our building has unfortunately fallen into need for significant investment to bring it back into full community use.

Ballycraigy LOL 537 secured £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund. (Pic: Contributed).

"Thanks to our 're-vitalise Ballycraigy' project which has received £10,000 of National Lottery funding, we are now able to see our plans come to fruition.”

The spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based lodge added: "Significant works are now well underway with re-plastering work of external gable walls, replacement of damaged guttering and restoration of damp-damaged internal walls being the primary focus of our improvements.

"Without this support from the National Lottery Community Fund, we would not have been able to get our project off the ground. Through this we intend to increase the wider usage of our building and look forward to welcoming the local community to our restored building within the coming weeks to see the completed project.

“The lodges active within our hall intend to build on this project with further fundraising efforts to help continue the long-term modernisation of the building."