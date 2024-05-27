Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust is undertaking a major tree planting exercise at Ardress House on the outskirts of Portadown to help create a lasting legacy for future generations.

Some 20,000 native trees are being planted at the Annaghmore Road property with the aim to improve the environment, enhance water management, and introduce wildlife corridors in the area.

The project centres on cultivating a mixed native woodland – a sanctuary of oak and birch trees – which will embrace the ethos of sustainability and biodiversity.

It is spearheaded by a collaboration between the Mid Ulster National Trust, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Forest Service, Commemorative Woodlands, and Indi Woods. With their expertise, they will oversee every aspect of the project, from assessing the site to selecting the plants, ensuring each tree fits seamlessly into the landscape of Ardress House.

Ian Greenaway, lead ranger of the Mid Ulster National Trust portfolio at the 18 acre site where 20,000 trees will be planted at Ardress House. Picture: National Trust

Not So Hardy Tree Nursery is providing the trees, sourced from Co Wexford.

The National Trust said that as each tree takes its place in the soil, a “profound legacy of sustainability and conservation takes root at Ardress House.

"It's not merely about planting trees, it's a brighter future for generations to come,” a spokesperson said.

A small team of workers and volunteers care for the property at Ardress House and its landscape. The National Trust is is encouraging anyone interested in becoming a volunteer – or to donate towards the project – to get in touch via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ardresshouse