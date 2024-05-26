Portadown Rotary Club plants oak trees in Edenvilla Park and The People's Park in memory of those lost to Covid
The planting was carried out by Rotary president, Paddy Haughian assisted by Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley.
Mr Haughian explained that a few years ago, past president Bryan McLoughlin came up with an idea of planting a small Rotary forest in Edenvilla Park. He secured permission and funding from the Department of Infrastructure and it is planned to complete the work during this coming autumn.
"Our incoming president, president elect Ursula Boyle proposed planting a specimen tree in this plantation with an appropriately worded plaque to remember family and friends lost to Covid.”
Mr Haughian said it was “very fitting” that oak trees had been chosen.
"The oak is our largest native tree species; it can live for such a long time (up to 1,000 years). In the spiritual world too, the oak tree symbolises resilience, healing, love, and commitment. These attributes are all so very appropriate in the context of remembrance.
"One of the most painful consequences of the Covid crisis was that families were forced to stay apart in the most difficult of times. Many people passed away alone and some had to be mourned without wakes or funerals. They all deserve to be remembered and their friends and families need recognition of their loss.
"May these trees always remind us of them and of our spirit of togetherness, especially during the pandemic where we supported each other, with acts of kindness by caring for the young, the old and for each other.”
Lord Mayor Ald Tinsley also spoke at the ceremonies saying how pleased and honoured she was to be involved in such a lovely gesture.
Mr Haughian also welcomed Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to the tree planting and thanked the Department of Infrastructure for funding the project.
