Neonatal staff pen heartfelt poem for kind-hearted knitter at the Ulster Hospital

The little babies in the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital are often donned in the exquisite handiwork of Roberta Miskimmin, who has dedicated over five years of her life to knitting tiny hats and cardigans.

Her unwavering commitment has resulted in her crafting an incredible over 400 hats and 50 cardigans.

Reflecting on her long standing dedication to this heart-warming cause Roberta said: “I love knitting these simple items and I am so glad they are appreciated. I will continue to knit for as long as I can.”

Her crafts have made a lasting impact on families and new-borns providing warmth and comfort during their most fragile moments.

Staff at the Ulster Hospital's Neonatal Unit have said a heartfelt thanks to dedicated knitter Roberta Miskimmin. Pic credit: SEHSCT

To express their gratitude for her contributions, the staff from the Unit composed a heartfelt poem as a token of their appreciation.

Staff Nurse Katrina Wilson commented: “Myself and my colleague wrote the poem to express how grateful we are as a team for Roberta’s generous donation to our unit.

"All the families and babies here really appreciate these thoughtful hand knitted gifts as a beautiful memory of their time spent in Neonatal.”

The touching poem includes the lines: “With needles in hand and hearts full of care, you weave tiny garments for babies unaware. In the hum of machines, where miracles fight. Your stiches bring warmth, a soft, gentle light.”

Touched by their appreciation Roberta said: “The poem brought a tear to my eye. It is just so lovely.”

Roberta’s commitment to her craft is a reminder of the extraordinary impact that small acts of kindness can have.