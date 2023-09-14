Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

New 3G pitch for Amphitheatre Leisure Centre in Carrickfergus

A £250,000 investment in a new 3G pitch in Carrickfergus has been approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 3G facility will replace the existing astro turf pitch at the Amphitheatre Leisure Centre.

Work on the new facility is expected to be progressed before the end of next March.

The development has been welcomed by Carrickfergus Castle DUP Councillor Cheryl Brownlee who has been lobbying the council to identify funds for the project after a funding bid to the Irish Football Association (IFA) was unsuccessful.

Most Popular
Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceAmphitheatre, Carrickfergus. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service
Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Commenting on social media, Cllr Brownlee said: ”I have continued to lobby council, working with the director of operations, to identify funds to deliver this much demanded project.

“I am delighted to announce that this has now been passed with a £250,000 investment to transform the astro to 3G with work to be progressed before the end of March 2024.”

In a further statement, Cllr Brownlee said: “The significant investment will see the transformation of the current astro turf pitch at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre upgraded to a new 3G pitch which will allow increased match and training capacity, provide an all-weather surface, and ultimately benefit the local clubs, schools, and community groups in the area.

“This will allow our sporting clubs and groups, who are at the heart of our communities, to continue to thrive whilst offering up more opportunities for future generations to become involved in sport.”

Mid and East Antrim councillors have supported a motion for a review of sports pitches in the borough to identify areas of need and target funding towards expansion.

In June, a new multi-use games area (MUGA) in Portglenone was approved by the council’s Planning Committee.

The new pitch will be located at Portglenone Marina, Gortgole Road, by the local authority.

Read More
21 adorable photos of Carrickfergus children starting primary school from 2011-2...

It will consist of a multi-use games area with boundary fencing and floodlights and would be suitable for seven-a-side football and a variety of sports.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport published a report last year analysing pitch provision across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland which showed that Mid and East Antrim had “a deficit of 72,032 hours of unmet demand and predicts that deficit could grow by more than 50% by 2030”.

Related topics:CarrickfergusWorkMid and East AntrimCarrickfergus CastleDUP