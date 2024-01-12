A disused site at the rear of Mount Zion House, Edward Street, Lurgan, is to be redeveloped with plans for 10 apartments, the provision of a communal garden, landscaping, car parking and all associated site works.

The planning application was lodged by TSA Planning, Belfast, on behalf of Clear Partnership, also in Belfast.

ABC planning officers wrote in their report: “The proposed site holds a former day nursery that sits on the south-east boundary of a formal courtyard garden which is situated to the rear of the former St. Joseph’s Convent Chapel and School.

Edward Street, Lurgan. Pic by Google

“The building to be demolished (former day nursery) is single storey. The proposed building will comprise a two-storey parapet gable-ended pitched roof form, echoing that of the other existing buildings within close proximity.

“The building will have two doors leading to the 10 apartments over two floors, one door will lead to apartments 1-6 and the other door will lead to apartments 7-10.

“Each apartment will have two bedrooms, a bathroom and a living/kitchen/dining area. Access to the site remains via Edward Street across two accesses: a shared entrance between Mount Zion House, Adoration Chapel and the site.

“The amenity space will be where the outdoor play area for the former nursery was. There will be internal bin and bicycle storage for the proposed residents.”