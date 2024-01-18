David Luckman, the Church Planter at Hilden Community Church in Lisburn, which is part of Lambeg Parish, has put pen to paper once again to write a new children’s book, this time about the life of English Church Reformer and Bible Translator, John Wycliffe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'To commemorate the 700th anniversary of the birth of John Wycliffe, David has written ‘John Wycliffe - According To The Word’, which is his latest release in the Trail Blazers series of Christian Focus Publications.

Trail Blazers are biographical books for children who are aged 10-14 years old, although they are good introductions to biographies for adults who don’t read very much.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John Wycliffe was a Catholic priest who wanted everyone to have access to the Bible in the English language and who was prepared to challenge the Church’s teaching and practice if he saw them as contrary to the Word of God,” explained David, who is married to Sarah and has two daughters.

David Luckman has written John Wycliffe - According To The Word, which is his latest release in the Trail Blazers series of Christian Focus Publications. Pic credit: David Luckman

"He was a significant figure in history because he was one of the earliest reformers of the Church in England.

"He stood firm on his Biblical convictions, even when he was faced with fierce opposition from within the Church and the desertion his friends towards the end of his life.

"So, I think it is important for children to know something about John Wycliffe’s ministry and legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I also hope the story of John Wycliffe will help instruct and inspire readers to keep going in the Christian life, even when they are faced with challenges because they follow Christ today.”

David Luckman has written John Wycliffe - According To The Word, which is his latest release in the Trail Blazers series of Christian Focus Publications. Pic credit: David Luckman

This is the fourth book David has written in the Trailblazer series, the others being Jack Turner – Truth in the Arctic which is currently on the publisher’s CF4Kids Imprint Top Sellers list; Thomas Cranmer – The King’s Ambassador; and Polycarp – Faithful Unto Death.

“You can get copies of John Wycliffe – According To The Word directly from Christian Focus Publications,” continued David, who also does voiceover work for various radio stations in Northern Ireland.