Years of research are the basis of Jim Hunter’s new publication, ‘Along the Banks of the Bann’, which traces the people and places along the river from Toome to the Barmouth, north of Coleraine.

The Bann has been a source of fresh water and food since man first arrived in the area some 10,000 years ago. It has nurtured a succession of settlers from the hunter-gatherers at Mountsandel to the marauding Vikings, the conquering Normans, and the seventeenth-century planters.

It has provided power for corn and linen mills and has helped the early saints such as Patrick and Colmcille to penetrate and carry their faith to the interior of the region.

Readers will find a fund of information about the lives of people, who have settled over the centuries in the Bann Basin. It explores, in the process, the habitats, culture, and heritage of people from Toome and Draperstown to Maghera and Upperlands and from Kilrea, Garvagh and Bellaghy to Ballymoney, Coleraine and Castlerock.

The Locks at Toome. Credit: Supplied

This book is on sale in several outlets including the Lockkeeper’s Cottage, Toome; Sheehy’s, Cookstown; the Maghera Culture Centre; or from Jim Hunter (mobile 07707 830060) or James Armour at the Maghera Culture Centre ( 028 7964 2677 or mobile 07368 907257).

James Armour said: "We at Maghera Heritage & Cultural Centre are delighted to be involved in the publishing of the book 'Along the banks of the Bann' by Jim Hunter. This very well researched book is an essential part of anyone's library. The work and research put into getting this book to the public is a tribute to the author.

"The information contained in the book is interesting and very informative and follows the route the river takes as it meanders its way through the countryside from its source in the Mourne Mountains to where it enters the sea at the Barmouth. Information gathered by the author along the way of a number of towns and villages with each one releasing a story about the area.

“We are bringing this book to the public at the Maghera Heritage Centre, 11 Main Street, Maghera on Saturday 12th October at 2pm where it will be officially launched by Helen Mark of BBC Radio Ulster. Attendees at the launch will be by invitation only".