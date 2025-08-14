Bursting with talent and pumping with energy, the latest theatre group to form in Co Armagh is to put on an inaugural performance next month.

Armagh Creative Theatre Society (ACTS) is a new adult drama group based in the Craigavon and Lurgan areas with talented actors, singers, and dancers from across the county.

Some of the company at Armagh Creative Theatre Society.

Piqued by the wealth of talent locally Ethan Lawlor, a Trinity Laban Conservatoire graduate, conceived the idea of attracting fellow thespians, dancers and singers into the dream.

Together, as a cross section of the community, many known in local amateur dramatics and others not, united to put on what promises to be a ‘breath taking’ production in Portadown Town Hall next month.

‘This is Our Time’ is a musical theatre showcase with a variety of songs, dances and acting that is sure to have the audience singing along.

Running on September 13 at 7pm, ‘This is Our Time’ includes some well-known songs from shows but also introduces a new repertoire of challenging and thought-provoking numbers.

Craigavon woman Karen McConville revealed: “Auditions and rehearsals have been rigorous and challenging but have also been great fun!

"The audience will undoubtedly know many of the brilliant performers from both local and national productions.

"It will also include some new faces, a different slant on things and a lot of surprises and unforgettable performances along the way. If you don't believe me, or want a sneak preview, why not come along to Rushmere Shopping Centre on Saturday 16th August at 1015 am and you will want to get your tickets booked right there and then.

Ethan Lawlor described the Armagh Creative Theatre Society (ACTS) as ‘your local hub of creativity, talent, and theatrical flair’.

"We’re a lively, welcoming group of everyday people with one shared passion - putting on a great show and having a blast while doing it.

"From side-splitting comedies to powerful dramas, we pour our hearts into every performance, proving that you don’t need a West End stage to create unforgettable theatre.

"Whether we’re building sets, learning lines, or laughing through rehearsals, ACTS is all about community, connection, and the sheer joy of storytelling.

"This September, we have a brand new production: THIS IS OUR TIME– and you won’t want to miss it! Expect big characters, bold performances, and a night out that’ll leave you clapping, cheering, and maybe even wiping away a tear or two.

"So grab your tickets, bring your friends, and come support local theatre. With ACTS, the stage is set — all that’s missing is you.”

The company includes people from all walks of life, Kate is a psychiatric nurse who started out in the Junior Phoenix Players in Portadown. Daniel May is more well known and has been acting, singing and dancing since he was able to pull on a pair of socks. Ciara Henderson, who works with her photographer husband Bradley, is passionate about performing and has been a member of various theatre societies since a teenager.

Mum of 3 Annie is a nurse and midwife working as a Regional Newborn Screening Programme Coordinator for the PHA. Nicola O’Hara Murphy graduated from Queens with a BA Hons in Drama. A qualified Street Dance Facilitator, Nicola worked as a dance and drama facilitator for performing arts companies