New community centre will be ‘a big boost’ for Waveney - Reid

Councillors gave the go-ahead for the new facility at a recent meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Policy and Resources Committee. Councillor Reid successfully secured approval for a changing room with shower to be added to the plans.
Councillor Reid said: “The closure of the previous Waveney Community Centre has had an impact on this area, leaving local people without a place to meet or host local events. Addressing the lack of facilities in this area has one of my main priorities for some time and I believe this new centre will be a big boost to Waveney.
“I welcome’s council’s commitment to including a changing room with showers that can be used by local sports teams and others. This is an area with a proud sporting tradition, and I have regularly engaged with teams who are left with nowhere to get ready before and after games, I hope my proposal will go some way to addressing this deficit.
“During the coronavirus pandemic we all learned how important it is to have a sense of community, to pull together when the chips are down and to celebrate successes and important events. I hope this new community centre will serve as a hub for life in this area and help bring people from right across the community together.”