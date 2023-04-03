The installation of a new defibrillator at a store in Larne means more potentially lifesaving equipment is now available in the local area.

SPAR Craigyhill’s new Automated External Defibrillator (AED), which will be available for the community 24/7, thanks to it being installed on the outside of the store, provides essential access even when the shop is not open and has been installed thanks to fundraising efforts from the team alongside local businesses and their local shoppers.

The device means there are now five local SPAR and ViVO Essentials stores in Larne with defibrillators installed, part of a network of 275 which have saved the lives of 19 people since installation of the devices began in 2016.

As well as collection boxes at the tills, the team at SPAR Craigyhill held a coffee morning in-store, where shoppers made a donation for a sweet treat, hot or cold drink and some delicious home baked goods, with all funds raised going towards the store’s defibrillator campaign.

Jacqueline Funton, Joanne Tweed and Peter Kaye from SPAR Craigyhill who have fundraised with their shoppers to install an Automated External Defibrillator outside their store in Larne.

Ronnie Eynon from SPAR Craigyhill said: “Our shoppers and neighbours came out to support our campaign to get this vital piece of equipment, and we would like to extend a huge thank you to them. They helped us raise the money, and therefore it is owned by the whole community should it ever be needed.”

The new AED will be registered with The Circuit, the defibrillator network launched by the British Heart Foundation in partnership with the NHS, Microsoft and UK ambulance services, connecting every device to its local ambulance service and the public.

Ronnie added: “We are delighted to be able to bring such essential equipment to our local community. We are located in a small but busy retail park and surrounded by residential areas, so this is an essential bit of kit to have for our area, available 24/7.”

Bronagh Luke, head of corporate marketing at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland, and who spearheaded the defibrillator campaign added; “These defibrillators are easy to use, and the first port of call should always be 999. The Ambulance Service will talk the user through everything from locating the device, to CPR and use of it.”