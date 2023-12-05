New era for GM Tyres in Tandragee after acquisition by Kerrs Tyres Group

Antrim-based Kerrs Tyres Group has announced its successful acquisition of GM Tyres in Tandragee, which will make it the third largest tyre provider in Ireland.

The moves marks a significant milestone for Kerrs Tyres Group, which it said will “further solidify its commitment to providing proven products and services to its customers”.

The purchase of the well-established GM Tyres represents a strategic expansion for Kerrs Tyres Group, enabling the company to broaden its product offerings with GM Tyres’ large customer base of motorcycle customers it will also enhance its distribution network, and leverage synergies to provide even greater value to its customers.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of GM Tyres, a move that aligns with our long-term growth strategy and helping us reach our goal of operating 35 points of sale by 2026" said Richard Livingston, group commercial manager.

From left: Glenn McAllister, formerly GM Tyres and Richard Livingston of Kerrs Tyres Group. Picture: Kerr’s Tyres & Auto

"This acquisition not only expands our product portfolio into motorcycle tyres but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional quality and service to our valued customers."

Customers can expect a seamless transition as Kerrs Tyres Group integrates GM Tyres into its operations.

As part of the acquisition, Kerrs Tyres Group will retain all personnel from GM Tyres, ensuring continuity and building on the existing strengths of the acquired company. This strategic approach aims to preserve the legacy of GM Tyres while harnessing the collective capabilities of both organizations to drive innovation and excellence.