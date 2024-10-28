A new state-of-the-art supermarket and forecourt has been built by EUROSPAR in Gilford, Co Down employing 29 people from the local area.

The 7,400 sq. ft. site has been built by Henderson Retail, and includes a supermarket, a six-pump fuel forecourt with coffee and food to go.

Mona and Eric Treanor (centre) are pictured with (from left) Stacey Hebborn and Danielle Martin from EUROSPAR Gilford, and Simon Moon from Henderson Retail.

Built on the site of the former Mace store, owned by locals Mona and Eric Treanor from 1988 – 2018, the couple joined the new EUROSPAR team to help officially open the store.

The store offers everyday essentials on top of a host of local grocery suppliers, own-brand fresh ranges for tonight’s tea, fresh meat products from J Hutton & Son’s Butchers, SPAR Bakery, plus two Barista Bar coffee to go machines and a Delish food-to-go deli serving hot breakfast and lunch throughout the day.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group said the company was delighted to complete the build and open for the community: “This is a store that has been anticipated for many years, so we are thrilled to officially open the doors today. Gilford has been without a service station and a local store for the community since 2018, and our new EUROSPAR supermarket provides everything the area needs under one roof.

EUROSPAR Gilford Community Rep Stacey Hebborn (left) and Store Manager Danielle Martin (right) officially open the store alongside some of the team from Changing Lives NI.

“As well as providing great ranges of local fresh foods coupled with everyday essentials for local residents, we are delighted to partner with J Hutton & Son’s Butchers and to provide Delish food-to-go and Barista Bar coffee to go services. Additionally, fuel and electric vehicle charging facilities are available for our shoppers, with Gilford sitting between large towns and cities including Lurgan, Banbridge and Portadown, providing high footfall in passing trade.”

The owners have prioritised convenience for shoppers with the installation of three self-scan check outs, which will sit alongside the traditional customer service tills.

Danielle Martin, who has been with Henderson Retail for 14 years, is tasked with the smooth running of the store as its manager. She said: “We have a fantastic new team here at EUROSPAR Gilford who many of our shoppers will recognise as they are all from the local area. They are passionate and committed to improving the area throughout our strategic community engagement activities, while providing outstanding customer service daily for our shoppers. We’re really looking forward to meeting even more of our new neighbours.”

During the store’s construction, the team engaged with local community groups including Changing Lives NI, Gilford Toddler Group, Bannvale Special Education Centre, Gilford Crusaders Football Club, Gilford Boxing Club, Dunbarton Bowling Club, Gilford and St. John’s Primary Schools, and the community policing team from the PSNI.

The store also has an Automated External Defibrillator installed on the outside of the store, providing potential vital emergency care for the rural area 24 hours a day.

Cancer Fund for Children is EUROPSAR NI’s official charity partner, and the team will raise funds for the organisation which works with families to empower young people impacted by cancer.

Danielle added: “We will also fundraise for charities closer to home, those that are important to our team and our shoppers, and continue our mission to make positive, meaningful relationships within our local community and provide a hub for the area.”

EUROSPAR Gilford is open from 7am to 11pm, Monday – Sunday.