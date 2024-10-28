Top NI builders' merchant, MacBlair, opens new branch in Lurgan offering extensive range of products to the public as well as trade customers

MacBlair, a top supplier of building materials, has opened a new branch in Lurgan and it’s open to the public as well as trade.

The new store, which is in Quarry Business Park just off the Portadown Road, offers a large shop and warehouse and is expected to create new jobs for the area.

Customers can peruse MacBlair’s expanded product range, featuring a new plumbing section, a doors and floors showroom, and a paint mix-and-match service.

With 19 branches across the region, MacBlair boasts a comprehensive fleet of delivery vehicles and a dedicated team of over 400 fully trained and knowledgeable staff.

The new Lurgan branch, relocating from Seagoe in Craigavon will be offering exclusive promotions and giveaways for the first 50 customers.

“We are excited to welcome customers to our new Lurgan branch,” said Keith Hamilton, Branch Manager of MacBlair Lurgan. “This new location allows us to better serve the community with an expanded range of products”

