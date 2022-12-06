A special exhibition has been launched at Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum to mark the 50th anniversary of Lady Mary Peters historic Gold Medal at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

‘Mary Peters, 50 Years’ is open to the public until February 28, 2023 and showcases treasured memorabilia from this golden era.

The exhibition pays tribute to the sporting history of the Northern Ireland legend and includes a timeline of Lady Mary’s early career up until her fantastic 1974 Commonwealth Games victory.

Advertisement

The display showcases items from the famous athletes’ personal collection, which features her momentous 1972 Olympic Gold Medal, her running spikes and jersey as well as her Commonwealth Games medals which are exhibiting for the very first time.

Lady Mary Peters and guests celebrating the launch of the new exhibition at the Lisburn Museum

Advertisement

Another highlight of the exhibition is a portrait of Lady Mary by internationally acclaimed artist Colin Davidson.

Speaking at the launch, Lady Mary Peters said, “It is fantastic to celebrate my 50th anniversary with this superb exhibition in the heart of Lisburn. I hope people of all ages will enjoy coming along and viewing the full span of my career history on display.

Advertisement

"Some people will remember the sporting events first hand but many young people will get the opportunity to learn more about my journey as a result of the exhibition.

" It is my goal to inspire these young people through the work of my charity, the Mary Peters Trust, to get into sport and follow their dreams of lifting an Olympic Gold Medal!”

Lady Mary Peters with Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson and Councillor Aaron McIntyre at the launch of the new exhibition at Lisburn Museum

Advertisement

Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said, “The council was delighted to work in partnership with the Mary Peters Trust to deliver this fantastic exhibition.

"Lady Mary’s contribution to sport has been phenomenal on and off the sporting field. She has become one of Northern Ireland’s biggest sporting icons with an amazing tally of Olympic and Commonwealth Games medals.

Advertisement

“It gives me so much pride that we can showcase Lady Mary’s achievements here in Lisburn & Castlereagh. I would warmly encourage everyone to come along and visit the exhibition up until the end of February.”

Lady Mary Peters admires one of the exhibitions that form part of the new exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of her Olympic win

For further details about the exhibition, visit https://www.lisburnmuseum.com/events/mary-peters-50-years/

Lady Mary Peters and guests celebrating the launch of the new exhibition at the Lisburn Museum

Advertisement

Lisburn Mayor Scott Carson with Lady Mary Peters, who hopes to inspire the next generation of sporting stars at an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of her Olympic win