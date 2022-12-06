‘Mary Peters, 50 Years’ is open to the public until February 28, 2023 and showcases treasured memorabilia from this golden era.
The exhibition pays tribute to the sporting history of the Northern Ireland legend and includes a timeline of Lady Mary’s early career up until her fantastic 1974 Commonwealth Games victory.
The display showcases items from the famous athletes’ personal collection, which features her momentous 1972 Olympic Gold Medal, her running spikes and jersey as well as her Commonwealth Games medals which are exhibiting for the very first time.
Another highlight of the exhibition is a portrait of Lady Mary by internationally acclaimed artist Colin Davidson.
Speaking at the launch, Lady Mary Peters said, “It is fantastic to celebrate my 50th anniversary with this superb exhibition in the heart of Lisburn. I hope people of all ages will enjoy coming along and viewing the full span of my career history on display.
"Some people will remember the sporting events first hand but many young people will get the opportunity to learn more about my journey as a result of the exhibition.
" It is my goal to inspire these young people through the work of my charity, the Mary Peters Trust, to get into sport and follow their dreams of lifting an Olympic Gold Medal!”
Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said, “The council was delighted to work in partnership with the Mary Peters Trust to deliver this fantastic exhibition.
"Lady Mary’s contribution to sport has been phenomenal on and off the sporting field. She has become one of Northern Ireland’s biggest sporting icons with an amazing tally of Olympic and Commonwealth Games medals.
“It gives me so much pride that we can showcase Lady Mary’s achievements here in Lisburn & Castlereagh. I would warmly encourage everyone to come along and visit the exhibition up until the end of February.”
For further details about the exhibition, visit https://www.lisburnmuseum.com/events/mary-peters-50-years/
