New facilities to benefit Newtownabbey residents

The Knockenagh Avenue centre is a council facility managed by Rathfern Community Regeneration Group Limited.

Representatives from the regeneration group attended a recent event to mark the start of the extension work alongside local councillors and MLAs.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On completion this extension will see the doubling of the current internal floor space, a new reception area, a new entrance area, additional storage, a new youth club hall, a new dance studio, a ‘changing places’ facility, 14 car parking spaces including three accessible parking bays and new landscaping and lighting.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross with Gemma Jackson and Doreen Beattie (Rathfern Community Regeneration Group Ltd).

This extension will facilitate the expanding youth club by enabling them to run up to four nights per week and the popular playgroup will also be able to extend their hours of operation.

Other plans for the use of the new space will include new youth, community and training projects to meet the demand of the local community.

Welcoming the start of the works, Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Through this project Rathfern Community Regeneration Group continue to display their drive and commitment to deliver projects and initiatives that benefit the local community.

“I am sure they will continue to thrive and grow with these new facilities.”