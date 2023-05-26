Volunteers are being sought to help native oysters settle into their new home at Glenarm Marina.

Ulster Wildlife has issued the appeal to residents after the creation of Northern Ireland’s second native oyster nursery at the coastal location – the first opened in 2022 at Bangor Marina.

The initiative could see up to 800 million oyster larvae released into surrounding waters every year, allowing these ocean superheroes to bounce back from extinction.

Native oysters (Ostrea edulis) were abundant along the Glenarm coast up until the mid-1800s when overfishing, disease, invasive species and pollution decimated the population. Evidence of their shells can still be seen along the shoreline.

Cliodhna Matthews and Rory Tweed from Seaview Primary School join Dr Dave Wall, senior marine conservation officer with Ulster Wildlife, at the launch of the new native oyster nursery at Glenarm Marina.

Now over 800 mature native oysters, sourced under licence from Loch Ryan in Scotland, are being suspended in 30 purpose-built cages over the edges of the marina’s pontoons. The oysters were screened for disease and cleaned on arrival before being installed.

Dr David Smyth, senior conservation officer with Ulster Wildlife, said: “Despite their small size and insignificant appearance, oysters can bring huge benefits to our marine environment. Already, they have started to filter and clean 162,000 litres of seawater at Glenarm per day, equivalent to 810 bathtubs.

Marine Creatures

"And, this summer, they will reproduce, releasing the next generation of oysters onto the seabed to form oyster reefs, providing nursery grounds for fish and shelter for marine creatures. This is a win-win for nature: restoring oysters creates healthier and more resilient seas and their reefs store carbon – crucial if we are to tackle the nature and climate crisis.”

Robert Walsh from Ulster Wildlife shows pupils from Seaview Integrated Primary School how to clean and measure the native oysters at the new Glenarm nursery, managed by the conservation charity.

Mid-East Antrim Borough Council, which manages the marina, welcomed the project.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are thrilled to be playing our part in restoring this endangered native species. Nestled at the bottom of the Glens of Antrim, Glenarm Marina is the perfect spot to help revive native oysters.

"As well as increasing water clarity and quality, the project will also deliver enhanced biodiversity and provide rich cultural value to the area. I look forward to seeing this initiative grow and thrive over the next few years.”

To find out more about volunteering, which involves conducting regular health checks to assess growth rates and surveying wildlife around the cages, email [email protected] .

Ulster Wildlife staff, volunteers and trustees were joined by partners and funders at the launch of the new native oyster nursery, including Mid-East Antrim Borough Council, which manages the marina, and representatives from DAERA and Wilson Resources who are supporting the restoration initiative.

