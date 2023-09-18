Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has launched its new visitor guide, which invites visitors and residents to discover the incredible sights and unique attractions within the borough.

Bound by Belfast Lough to the east and Lough Neagh to the west, Antrim and Newtownabbey encompasses an enormous array of beautiful landscapes, peppered with charming towns and villages – all ready to be explored and enjoyed.

A spokespeson for the local authority said: ”As part of the council’s ongoing commitment to promote local tourism and businesses, this comprehensive guide dives deep into the heart and soul of the borough, showcasing the gardens and castles, the spectacular scenery and the rich history that makes Antrim and Newtownabbey so special.

Sammy Hyndman (Culture and Events Manager), Ursula Fay (Director of Community Planning), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Marie-Clare McGeachy (Tourism Officer). (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

"Filled with stunning photography, in-depth descriptions and user-friendly maps, the brochure is designed to inspire and guide visitors of all ages and passions.

“The layout of the new guide is presented in easy-to-navigate sections, including Family Days Out, Leisure Attractions, Theatres, and the Botanical Borough, making it easy for visitors to find out more about the ‘must-sees’ and ‘must-dos’ for their adventure.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper commented: “We believe in the beauty and potential of our borough and this brochure is our invitation for everyone to come and experience it firsthand.

"We’re proud of our historic buildings, scenic gardens, and our attractions. This is our way of showcasing it, for all to see.”

Members of the public are encouraged to pick up their complimentary copy of the new Visitor Guide, which will be available at hotels across the borough and main council offices.