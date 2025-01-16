Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recently appointed head greenkeeper at Whitehead Golf Club is urging anyone interested in the profession to give it a go.

Brian Manson, who has worked at the McCrae’s Brae course for over 30 years, took up his new post on Monday, January 6, following the retirement of former head greenkeeper Simon Briers.

Brian, who started tending to the east Antrim course after leaving school at the age of 16, qualified as a greenkeeper after studying a two-year course at the Greenmount CAFRE campus.

He then progressed at Whitehead Golf Club, working his way up to assistant greenkeeper, a post he held for around 15 years.

Brian Manson is the new head greenkeeper at Whitehead Golf Club. (Pic: contributed).

Mr Manson spoke to the Carrick Times following his recent appointment, detailing his key responsibilities and how he is looking forward to building on the success of his predecessor.

Brian explained: “I am excited to take up the post of head greenkeeper. I’ve been here for 32 and a half years since I left school. I worked under Simon Briers and he was a great leader. He’s been a good mentor and friend to me over the years and I’m grateful for all the support he has given me.

"I am looking forward to the challenges the job entails. The weather is always a challenge. Along with the four other members of the team, we will be maintaining the course and keeping it to the high levels people expect.

"During the winter months, it is always a battle with the weather and during this period we would do a variety of different jobs, such as pruning the trees and service marking.

"Summer is a very busy time for us. The rough would take a week to cut, the trees are maintained, the greens and fairways are cut, bunkers are raked and the pin positions are moved.”

Brian, who lives in Carrick, added: “The club’s summer calendar will be be released soon. The highlight is Captain’s Day. It is a fantastic challenge preparing the course for this event and it will be a real honour for me personally as I take on the duties for this year’s event as head greenkeeper. The standards set by Simon have been really high.

“I am lucky to work at such a fantastic course with beautiful surroundings. I would say that getting staff members for greenkeeping has been tough over recent years and it would be great to have more young people considering greenkeeping as a career choice.

"I actually did my work experience when I was at school at Carrickfergus Golf Club and then was able to start at Whitehead after leaving school.

"For anyone considering the job, my advice would be to contact clubs in their local area in the spring to see if they can get a job with them over the summer. Then if they enjoy the experience, they can study greenkeeping and gain employment in the profession.

"For anyone who enjoys working outdoors, it really is a great career to be a part of.”