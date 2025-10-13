New home for Larne Poppy Appeal provides opportunity for volunteering
The premises are available during the Poppy Appeal and throughout the year, providing a permanent place open to the community, ex-serving veterans and serving personnel.
Matthew Mulroy, Larne Poppy Appeal organiser, commented: “Last year, in 2024, we raised £16,997 in Larne, which was a slight drop from the previous year due to the cost-of-living crisis.
“We will open on 20th October 2025 and close on 8th November 2025. We will also be in Asda from 1st November to 8th November 2025, supported by Larne High Combined Cadet Force.”
The street collection will take place on November 7 and 8, supported by Larne Air Cadets.
Matthew added: “We are looking to recruit new volunteers for this year's Poppy Appeal. If interested, please visit the poppy shop in Murrayfields for more information on volunteering. Alternatively, you can find us on our new Facebook Page Larne Poppy Appeal."