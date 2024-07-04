New look for Ardnaskea Court in Coalisland after major £225,000 upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £225,000 refurbishment has been completed at Ardnaskea Court independent living scheme in Coalisland.

The investment includes window replacements in all apartments and communal areas as well as redecoration throughout, new flooring, new lighting and a new suspended ceiling. The refurbishment also included new furniture, blinds, curtains and furnishings in communal areas at the scheme.

The scheme’s guest room and quiet room also had a makeover and is now modern and welcoming.

The tenants’ lounge is the social hub at Ardnaskea Court and it is now even more inviting for residents and visitors to spend time in.

Some of the residents of Ardnaskea Court with Clanmil colleagues at the recent celebration event. Credit: Submitted

Anne Marie McCluskey, who has lived at the complex for eight years, is delighted with the transformation.

She said: “It’s really beautiful. Clanmil has made our common room more inviting. It’s nice and homely.”

Clanmil’s Director of Assets and Building Safety, Tony Giffen, added: “At Clanmil, we have a wider investment programme of £6m that we are delivering during 2024/25 to keep our customers’ homes, safe, comfortable and energy efficient places to live. It’s very important to us when we’re doing refurbishment work like this, that residents are involved at the planning stage so that it’s them who choose the colours and finishes. The feedback we’ve had from Ardnaskea residents is very positive and we’re delighted they‘re enjoying life in their newly refurbished home.”

The newly refubished Ardnaskea Court Common Room. Credit: Submitted