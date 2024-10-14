New Maghera group have lined up a series of interesting meetings for October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maghera History, Education & Tourism Trust (MHETT), an exciting and innovative new group working for the people of Maghera and surrounding areas, are inviting members of the public to their October events.

On Thursday (17th) - A brief history of money in Ireland to 1836 and it’s purchasing power, talk by Denver Boyd, 7pm at the Lurach Centre, Maghera.

Wednesday (30th) – Haunted Halloween dander around Maghera, led by Joseph McCoy. Walk starts from the car park at the back of Kelly’s small Spar (formerly Toners) at 6:30pm, followed by tea and chat in McKenna’s Bar.

Entry to the Trust’s events are on a ‘pay what you can afford’ basis. Follow along on Facebook for updates - more events coming soon! – search Maghera History, Tourism & Education Trust.