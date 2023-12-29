New Mallusk Enterprise Park coffee shop offers 'make your own hours' arrangement to part-time staff

A new coffee shop in Newtownabbey is offering opportunities to people who would like to earn extra income but who have caring and other responsibilities which make it difficult to commit to set working hours.

The new B Social Deli, located in Mallusk Enterprise Park, will operate as a brand new social enterprise and offer training and employment opportunities to local people, including the provision of paid casual work shifts.

Applications are open for the coffee shop’s casual worker bank, with individuals from the local area free to choose from the available bank of shifts that best suit their busy schedules.

B Social Deli opening hours are from 8am to 3pm, Monday to Friday and the casual bank of workers are not required to work evenings, weekends or on bank holidays.

This make your own hours earn and learn opportunity is open to anyone willing to upskill as a fully trained barista.

The cafe, which commits to a local supply chain, where possible, will also host tasting events to help local food producers and entrepreneurs showcase and sell their products.

CEO of Mallusk Enterprise Park, Emma Garrett said: "Mallusk Enterprise Park is more than just just a business park and this brand new social enterprise is more than just a coffee shop.

"We hope that these earn and learn opportunities help not just local people but will also provide a future flow of trained hospitality workers to an industry that is facing a skills shortage.

"The hundreds of workers on site at Mallusk Enterprise Park have warmly embraced the new catering offering on site and it is encouraging to see the networking that happens daily in this new shared space. The team have already provided high quality catering for a number of business events hosted in the Mallusk Enterprise Hub conference and meeting room and we look forward to welcoming even more customers and catering bookings throughout 2024.

"When someone chooses to eat or drink at B Social Deli they are buying social and supporting our goal to deliver social good to, and for, our local community."

Iain Patterson, chairman of the Mallusk Enterprise Park voluntary Board of Directors added: "The Newtownabbey community of residents and workers are at the heart of everything we do and the B Social Deli offers a welcome environment for many different types of customers, a learning and development space and an opportunity for local people to add to their household incomes during this cost of living crisis. We hear first hand about the many difficulties some people have in trying to hold down a job and we hope that our casual worker bank will offer a way for them to make their own hours so that they can take up paid part-time work.

"There are many benefits of employment, beyond that of a pay check and we look forward to helping individuals grow in confidence, build their CVs and improve their mental health and wellbeing by gaining the sense of purpose, belonging and achievement that comes with working within the social enterprise sector."