New minister to be installed at The Meeting House Carrickfergus

The congregation of Carrickfergus Free Presbyterian Church is preparing to welcome a new minister.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT

Rev John Woods will be installed as the fifth minister of Carrickfergus Free Presbyterian Meeting House, Prospect Road, this Friday (March 24) at 7.30pm.

The preacher will be Rev John Armstrong, Moderator of the Presbytery, with refreshments for all afterwards.

Rev Woods has previously ministered in Bushmills, Co Antrim and until recently in John Knox Memorial in Belfast’s Shankill Rd.

Rev John Woods.
He will begin his ministry in Carrickfergus this Sunday (March 26) at 11.0am and 7.00pm.

Rev Woods is married to Janice and they have four sons and one daughter.

The Free Presbyterian witness commenced in Carrickfergus in January 1979 with a gospel mission conducted by Dr Ian Paisley and other evangelists. The meetings were held in the newly acquired Baptist Church which had been vacant when the Baptist fellowship opened their new building off the North Road.

The Carrickfergus Free Presbyterian fellowship relocated to ‘The Meeting House’ building in 1993.

