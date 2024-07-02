New MPs urged to give priority to the growing numbers of people living in poverty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The number of calls for help to St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is continuing to increase, it has been revealed.

As Northern Ireland prepares to go to the polls, the largest voluntary charity on the island, has appealed for candidates to give priority to those living in poverty.

The Society is celebrating 180 years in Ireland this year and its Regional President for the Northern Region, Mary Waide, says in that time the need hasn’t changed but in fact, is now greater than ever before.

The former Dungannon woman said: “Calls to our Regional Office doubled in 2021 and in 2022 requests for help rose by a further 50%. Last year we received around 2,000 calls per month and sadly this year we have seen a further rise.

Mary Waide, Regional President, St Vincent de Paul. Credit: PressEye

“We work throughout Northern Ireland responding to needs within local communities arising from poverty. Our requests are mainly in respect of the basics of food, gas and electricity costs. Many people rely on benefits and payment levels are painfully inadequate when considered against today’s cost of living.”

SVP is calling for an end to the five-week wait when applying for Universal Credit. When people apply for Universal Credit or have their benefits reviewed, there is a five-week assessment period.

Mary added: “St Vincent de Paul has responded to families, often with several children, being left with nothing to live on during this five-week wait. They are offered a loan which they have to pay back once benefits commence which builds poverty into the system. SVP believes this needs to stop.”

SVP is also calling for an end to the two-child limit which creates deeper levels of child poverty, stating that: “Feeding four children on the money for two children creates hardship for all the children in the family in terms of food, having a warm environment in the home or the capacity to thrive educationally, leading to poverty of ambition, and causes the cycle of poverty to continue into adulthood.”