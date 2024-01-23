Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), measuring 1.8m in diameter, has arrived in Meadow Lane for use on the major sewer works.

The machine, which has now commenced work, will help reduce disruption within the Meadow Lane area by tunnelling around 385m of the new sewer underground – right below our feet.

Meadow Lane will remain open throughout the tunnelling works, which will continue until summer 2024.

Pictured at the arrival of the Tunnel Boring Machine are: (L-R) Mark Mitchell NI Water, Norman Annesley McAdam, Lisa Hughes NI Water and Conor Ward from BSG. Picture: NI Water

An NI Water spokesperson said: “By employing innovative trenchless (underground) pipelaying techniques, our contractor BSG can install the new larger diameter sewer without any impact to motorists or pedestrians in the Meadow Lane area of Portadown.

"Only when the TBM machine needs to be relocated or removed and when pipe connections have to be made will traffic management arrangements be implemented.

"NI Water would like to thank the public and businesses for their continued support and assure them that we will provide advance notice of any future traffic management requirements.”

At the centre of this major NI Water investment is the construction of a new wastewater pumping station which includes a 20m diameter underground storage tank capable of holding 1.5 million litres of stormwater.

The giant Tunnel Boring Machine is lowered below ground at Meadow Lane Portadown. Picture: NI Water