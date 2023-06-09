One of the largest tyre wholesalers in the UK has opened what has been described as a ‘game-changer for the industry’ at the the former Michelin Tyre factory in Ballymena.

Up to 16 new jobs are being created at the new tyre distribution centre and once fully operational, it will transform the speed in which garages in Northern Ireland can order new tyres, leading to an enhanced level of service for consumers.

Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) headquartered in Winchester, Hampshire will use the new distribution centre to provide local garages and franchises dealers with greater accessibility to a range of tyres including those for electric vehicles, vans, 4x4s and motorcycles.

The centre will operate from the former Michelin Tyre factory which closed in 2018, breathing new life into what was once a key automotive and industrial area, and will create eight new jobs in the area immediately, with plans to double this to 16 by the end of this year.

Opening its new distribution centre, Sally Fyffe, head of wholesale for MTS said; “This is an exciting day for garage owners and tyre dealers in Northern Ireland, drivers across the Province, and for MTS as a whole. Until now, MTS were only able to provide a twice-weekly service; garages can now benefit from same day or next day delivery.

"It’s not just about availability though. We see our presence in NI as a fantastic opportunity to give people in the region the same service and benefits as we offer to other parts of the UK.

"Supported by a sales manager on the ground, we can ensure consumers also benefit from our full range of added value services including exclusive access to our mid-range brands and the business support provided by our consumer e-commerce solutions, training, and local marketing materials.”

Tim Peacock, general manager for VMA at MTS, with responsibility for supply to franchise dealers, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kerr’s Tyres Group and look forward to a new chapter where we can provide a consistent service to our dealer partners, providing them with a greater range of tyres, supported by the potential for bespoke programme tailoring.

"We look forward to the opportunities for growth in the future.”

The distribution centre will operate from Kerr’s Tyres 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse managing the warehouse and providing logistics service to support MTS’ sales proposition. Kerr’s Tyres is a local provider headquartered in Antrim, selected by MTS because of their heritage, reputation and commitment to Northern Ireland.

Norman Kerr, managing director and owner of Kerr’s Tyres Group, says the arrival of a tyre distribution centre is a game-changer for the industry.

