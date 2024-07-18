Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new vaccination programme is to be rolled out across Northern Ireland aimed at protecting new-born babies and older adults against a common respiratory virus that can have severe complications.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in adults and children, however the severity of illness developed can vary. For infants, RSV can cause bronchiolitis which can be serious.

After infants, older adults are most likely to experience severe complications from RSV that could lead to hospitalisation as they more likely to have underlying chronic health conditions such as lung and heart disorders that increase the likelihood of severe RSV complications.

The Department of Health has approved the start of the new vaccinations from this September.

All women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant will be offered the RSV vaccination, providing infants with protection against the virus from birth. Adults aged from 75-79 years of age will also be offered the RSV vaccination.

This follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in June 2023 which recommended commencing an RSV vaccination programme.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “We know that RSV has a significant impact on our health service each winter and that young children and infants are most at risk from this infection. Introducing this new vaccination programme will not only help us protect our most vulnerable but will also help ease pressures on the health service.

"My Department has approved the RSV programme following the advice of the JCVI and in line with the approach being taken across the other UK nations. I would encourage those eligible to avail of the vaccination to help protect themselves and their baby from illness.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “RSV is a potentially serious infection, particularly for very young babies. The introduction of the vaccination programme is an important public health measure that will help protect our most vulnerable members of society and help safeguard health service capacity during the winter, when pressures are often most pronounced.

"For generations we have seen how effective vaccinations have been in eradicating diseases and protecting children and other vulnerable groups from serious illness and death, but we are now seeing a worrying decline in the uptake of childhood immunisations. Vaccinations offer children the very best start in life. Quite simply, if children aren’t vaccinated, they’re not protected.”

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK NI welcomed the announcement of the New RSV vaccination programme being approved in Northern Ireland.

"RSV hospitalises many children and elderly every year, putting a huge strain on the health service, so we are delighted to see this vaccine rollout across Northern Ireland.

"We would strongly encourage those most at risk to get their vaccination and we look forward to working in partnership with the Department of Health and Trusts to increase awareness of the dangers of RSV and the benefits of getting this vaccination, especially ahead of the winter months.”

The Department of Health said further information on the roll-out of the programme will be published later in the summer.