A mum-of-three from Newtownabbey has shared how the Covid pandemic inspired her to take her passion for early years education a step further – and into the direction of a First Class Honours degree.

Music teacher Heidi Carson-Hair is one of more than 300 Open University (OU) students who celebrated their graduation this past week in Northern Ireland.

It was an extra special occasion as the OU celebrated 50 years since its first Belfast degree ceremony, marking a rich history of providing accessible and inclusive higher education in Northern Ireland.

Heidi found that when teaching shifted during the pandemic from one-to-one music lessons to whole-class music under school bubble restrictions, she discovered a new calling.

Newtownabbey music teacher Heidi Carson-Hair has graduated from The Open University. Picture: Paul Moane / The Open University

"That change in my teaching environment made me realise how much I wanted to study further,” she explains. “It gave me the push to go for it.”

Like many OU students, 42-year-old Heidi’s path hasn’t been without challenges. With three children at home and a husband often working away, she frequently found herself studying in the early mornings before family life began.

"Those early mornings at my desk were tough, but I reminded myself why I was doing it. Keeping that long-term goal in mind was what kept me going,” she recaled.

“Studying while being a mum was tough, but it also showed my children what commitment looks like. It became positive role modelling, which made me proud.”

A proud moment for Heidi Carson-Hair from Newtownabbey as she graduates from The Open University. Picture: Paul Moane / The Open University

Heidi’s determination paid off and her First Class Honours degree was conferred at the OU 50 Belfast degree ceremony.

She is now progressing onto a PGCE and hopes to one day combine her love of music and teaching as a primary school music teacher.

"I want to bring music into the classroom and use it to inspire children in their learning. That’s where my heart is,” she explained.

Heidi said the OU has given her more than just a qualification.

“It’s not just about a degree. It’s about knowing I can do this, and that I have what it takes to succeed,” she said.

Since its foundation, The Open University commitment to widening access, inclusion and lifelong learning has transformed thousands of lives across Northern Ireland over the last five decades.

The OU Class of 2025 represents the diversity and determination that have defined The Open University for over half a century. From working parents and carers to those balancing full-time jobs and study, this year’s graduates reflect the OU’s continuing mission to provide high-quality, flexible and inclusive university education to all.

John D’Arcy, director of The Open University in Ireland, said: “For over 50 years, The Open University has helped people in Northern Ireland achieve their ambitions, often in extraordinary circumstances.

"From the early days of delivering study packs through postal strikes and conflict to today’s digital classrooms, our mission has remained the same; to make higher education open to all. We’re immensely proud of the many generations of students, tutors and staff who’ve made this possible, and it is an honour to celebrate them all today.”