A new play park is on its way to Portadown following approval of an application at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee.

Lodged by the local council, the application seeks permission to bring a play area with play equipment and 1.2m high fence to lands 60m north west of 1 Clendinning Avenue, adjacent to the junction of Clendinning Drive and Clendinning Avenue near the Mahon Road.

A report presented to members of the latest planning committee noted no third party objections in relation this application had been received and statutory consultees raised no objection either.

It explains the overall play area measures 104sqm and will be set on resin bound rubber mulch surfacing. Overall, there are 14 pieces of playground equipment with two pieces of furniture, an ecoplastic seat with back rest and arm rests and a litter bin, proposed for the development.

Plans for a new play park at Mahon Road in Portadown have been approved by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee.

These are: an inclusive swing pod; a swing set featuring one cradle seat and one zero-G inclusive seat with lockable harness; a swing seat with two flat seats; an inclusive wheelchair roundabout; a multi-activity play unit; a timber four seat see-saw; a timber, sit on, spring rocker; a timber burma rope bridge; timber stepping logs; a stainless steel embankment slide; a timber log and rope pull up; two, 600m high play mounds and a chunky noughts and crosses visual tactile sensory play panel.

Welcoming the application, Councillor Sam Nicholson said he assumed “this is a local play park, rather than a regional offering”.

A planning officer explained it is a “local play park that will serve the local area” and the planning department is satisfied the existing parking will serve the new play park.

Councillor Kyle Moutray asked if there was an indication of timescales for the project’s completion but was advised there is no indication as of yet and was told planning officers anticipate council will “try and get this developed as quickly as possible”.

A render of the proposed Mahon Road play park.

Alderman Sydney Anderson welcomed the proposed play facility telling the chamber it was “much needed in the Mahon Road area”.

Cllr Nicholson said it was a straightforward application that was part of the local authority’s play strategy and, as such, he was happy to propose it was approved. This proposal was seconded by Cllr Moutray before the committee voiced its approval for the proposal.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart joined with Portadown DUP Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath in welcoming the committee’s approval.

"This is fantastic news for the local community in the Mahon Road area. This part of Portadown has seen significant numbers of new homes in recent years, and has a large number of young families. It is vitally important therefore that the council keep pace with these developments, with the provision of local, modern, play facilities that offer a safe space for children to play.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Portadown DUP Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath.

"I commend my colleague, Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath, for his determination in securing this investment. This is a significant staging post to reach in the delivery of this project, and now we will continue to work towards a speedy commencement of works on site,” said Carla Lockhart.

Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath added: “I have been championing this proposal for some time. It is fantastic to have reached this point.