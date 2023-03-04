Portadown Speech Festival final night brings more great performances and prize presentation
The 2023 Portadown Speech Festival concluded on Friday night (March 3) after more than a week of top class performances from a large number of talented competitors.
By Valerie Martin
4 hours ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 12:36pm
There was plenty of praise and words of encouragement for all who took part from adjudicators Ann Bauer and Judey Struth and some prized silverware to take home as well.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there on the final night of the festival to record some special moments.
