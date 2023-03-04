Register
Emily Robinson is presented with the Evelyn Cooper Memorial Shield for Two Performances Of Excellence 9-11 Years, by Pamela Cassells, right who donated the new trophy. Also included is Speech Festival secretary, Karen Hoy. PT10-234.

Portadown Speech Festival final night brings more great performances and prize presentation

The 2023 Portadown Speech Festival concluded on Friday night (March 3) after more than a week of top class performances from a large number of talented competitors.

By Valerie Martin
4 hours ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 12:36pm

There was plenty of praise and words of encouragement for all who took part from adjudicators Ann Bauer and Judey Struth and some prized silverware to take home as well.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there on the final night of the festival to record some special moments.

1. Portadown Speech Festival

Students of the Pamela Cassells School Of Performance pictured during their abridged version of the Billy Elliott Musical on the final night of Portadown Speech Festival. PT10-222.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Portadown Speech Festival

A scene from Billy Elliott The Musical performed by pupils of the Pamela Cassells School of Performance at the final night of Portadown Speeh Festival. PT10-223.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Portadown Speech Festival

Sophie Matthews pictured with the three overall award trophies won at Portadown Speech Festival's final night. PT10-235.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Portadown Speech Festival

A sxene from the musical Billy Elliott performed for the audience at the final night of Portadown Speech Festival. PT10-224.

Photo: Tony Hendron

