Following the presentation of the reports by secretary Hazel Campbell and treasurer Jenny McClenaghen, 10 members were elected to serve on committee with Gwen Mackey then elected to serve as president.The points cup was presented to Hazel Minford with Joan Stephens in second and Ann Hyde in third.

The birthday girls for July and August were Ruth Graham and Margaret Cardwell.

Iris Graham passes chain of office to newly elected president Gwen Mackey

Crumlin WI meets on the first Wednesday of the month in Crumlin Masonic Hall at 7.30pm.

The Women’s Institute is one of the largest non-political and non-sectarian organisations for women in Northern Ireland. Joining the WI is a great way to meet new friends, enjoy the craic, camaraderie and social outings, as well as learning new skills.

To find out more about the WI and how you can join a local club, visit http://www.wini.org.uk/.