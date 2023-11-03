Register
New president is elected at Crumlin WI AGM

The new season got off to an encouraging start at Crumlin WI with a good attendance at the AGM.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
Chaired by Marie Darragh, the 2023 - 2024 committee was duly elected and Joan Ward was welcomed as the new President.

At the October meeting the guest speaker was Wilma Bonar from Samaritan Creations, which works in Bangkok.

In November, both Joan Ward and Hazel Campbell were congratulated on their successes in the recent Festival of the Spoken Word.

A busy start to the year from Crumlin WI. Pic credit: NIWD
A busy start to the year from Crumlin WI. Pic credit: NIWD
The speaker for the evening was Dr Eunice Minford who discussed Holistic Health, which recognises the importance of all dimensions of the human being – body, mind, spiritual, emotional – and encourages living in a way that looks after all these aspects.

Everyone is now looking forward to the December meeting, December 6 at 7.45pm in Crumlin Masonic Hall.

This will be a Christmas Party and an evening of fun and games, festive food and a special visitor, hopefully with presents, is planned.

