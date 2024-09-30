Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new mural, created by Rathcoole Friends of the Somme, in partnership with the Housing Executive and Impact Network NI, pays tribute to service personnel from the area who fought in World War One.

Located on Inniscarn Drive, the mural, which was unveiled on September 28, recognises the sacrifice made by the locally recruited 15th Battalion of the Royal Irish Rifles (North Belfast Volunteers).

The artwork, which forms part of the Friends of the Somme memorial garden, replaces a First World War portrait which had been reimaged approximately 20 years ago, having been an image of gunmen in the past.

The project was supported by North Belfast DUP MLA and party colleague, Cllr Matthew Brady.

The mural was unveiled in the Inniscarn Drive area of Rathcoole on September 28. (Pic: north Belfast DUP).

Cllr Brady said: "It’s fantastic to see such a positive mural celebrate the heroes that sacrificed so much for what we have today, leaving north Belfast to help liberate Europe.

"It was a pleasure to work with Rathcoole Friends of the Somme, the NIHE, and Impact Network to get this project across the line.

“Myself, Phillip Brett MLA and the group were determined to have a lasting honour to the Victoria Cross heroes of north Belfast.

"This is an extraordinary piece of artwork and I commend those who had a vision and design and to those who helped make it happen, the knowledge of the men was nothing short of exceptional.

"This has been very well received within the community and we’ll continue to work to celebrate those who gave their lives for what we have today.

"It was an honour to work with those who are passionate about their community and wanted to celebrate those who came from it.”