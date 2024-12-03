Causeway Coast and Glens Council has highlighted new Smoke Heat and Carbon Monoxide Alarms for Private Tenancies Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024, which came into effect in December 2024.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intent of these regulations is to help reduce the risk of fire and consequent loss of life, injury and damage to property, within private rental properties. From December 1, it became a prosecutable offence for landlords who do not comply with the new standards.

The minimum standards for smoke heat and carbon monoxide have been set as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A smoke alarm to be installed in the main living room, and in every circulation space on each storey (hall, landing area).

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has highlighted new Smoke Heat and Carbon Monoxide Alarms for Private Tenancies Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024, that will be now be fully implemented since 1 December 2024. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

[Note: in situations where an open fireplace would make a smoke alarm impractical a heat alarm may be fitted, and in circumstances where the room includes an open plan living area, provided the heat alarm in the kitchen is installed in a position where it is not more than 7.5 metres from any point in a room a smoke alarm may be dispensed with.]

A heat alarm installed in every kitchen.

A carbon monoxide alarm installed in any room or circulation space which contains a fixed combustion appliance or a flue (that will include any bedrooms a flue passes through).

Smoke and heat alarms, must be interlinked to ensure the alarms can communicate with each other, therefore providing sufficient cover if one alarm defects all alarms will go off to provide warning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A carbon monoxide alarm does not need to be linked to smoke and heat alarms, however if you have more than one carbon monoxide alarm it is recommended that these should be interlinked to each other, but this is not a legal requirement.

Alarms can be either 10-year sealed tamper proof units or hard-wired units. However, existing hard-wired alarms must not be disabled and replaced with battery alarms.

For more information on the Regulations and to access associated guidance notes visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that the compliance date of 1 December 2024 has been reached, it is a prosecutable offence for landlords not to comply with these standards.

Anyone with queries on this Regulation is asked to contact Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Health and Built Environment, by phone on 028 2766 0257 or alternatively email [email protected]